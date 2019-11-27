2 injured in chain-reaction crash involving plow truck in Aroostook County

WESTFIELD, Maine — A state plow truck and a sedan collided in Westfield on Monday, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved another two cars and a delivery truck, police said.

Maine State Police said that Dylan Noland of Linneus was north on U.S. Route 1 at 6:30 a.m. when his Nissan car struck the plow attached to a southbound Maine Department of Transportation truck driven by Troy Doody. State police said that Noland’s and Doody’s vehicles crashed while both were driving around a curve in the road.

The plow came off the truck and struck a Toyota sedan driven by Michael Smith of Etna, who was behind the Nissan. Smith’s vehicle spun across the southbound lane, bounced off a guardrail and was struck on the right rear side by a southbound delivery truck.

The impact of the crash caused Noland’s Nissan to spin and strike a Honda sedan driven by Janet Grivois of Grand Isle, who was behind the plow truck. The Nissan then came to a stop on the road, facing south.

Crown Ambulance transported Noland and Grivois to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, where they were treated for minor injuries. The drivers of the plow truck and the delivery truck drove from the scene without injuries. Brewers Service and Impact Auto towed away the three remaining vehicles.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police diverted traffic to secondary roads for about an hour while they investigated the crash.