Nominations sought for legendary Maine guide award

Back in 2010, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife began honoring one individual a year with the Legendary Maine Guide Award. That first year, the honoree was Wilmot “Wiggie” Robinson of Millinocket, who won the award posthumously. The award now bears his name, and the DIF&W is seeking nominees for the 2020 award.

If you know a Maine guide you think is worthy of the award, the DIF&W wants to hear from you.

Among the criteria: The award-winner must have spent 20 years as a registered Maine guide, and have been an active guide for 10 years. They must pass a criminal background check and be a law-abiding citizen with no arrests for committing a crime related to human injury, gun laws or major hunting and fishing violations for 20 years.

Among the traits that the panel will consider: Volunteer community service, providing education about safety and survival skills in the woods, and educating youths about Maine’s ecosystem. In addition, the panel will consider an applicant’s active memberships on boards or committees that enhance and promote the importance of Maine’s outdoor resources, such as scout leaders, conservation educators, safety instructors, search and rescue volunteers, and guide license examiners.

The award will be presented during the annual banquet of the Maine Professional Guides Association.

Robinson was honored posthumously with the award that carries his name in 2010, as was fellow guide Gil Gilpatrick. That pair was followed by winners Gary Gorson (2011), Gardner Defoe (2012), Matt Libby (2013), Don Dudley (2014), Dan Legere (2015), Richard Scribner (2016), Don Helstrom Jr. (2017), Lance Wheaton (2018) and Bonnie Holding (2019).