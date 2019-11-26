Sanford city worker fatally struck by bucket truck while hanging Christmas wreaths

A Sanford municipal worker was fatally struck by a bucket truck Monday afternoon while hanging Christmas wreaths.

The man, who has not been identified, was struck about 1:30 p.m. on Main Street near Springvale District Court, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police officers who arrived at the scene found the man lying in the street with “very serious injuries,” and firefighters pronounced the man dead, according to Sanford police.

Sanford police Chief Thomas P. Connolly Jr. told the Portland Press Herald that the worker and another employee had been hanging Christmas wreaths at the time of the accident.

The worker had been driving the bucket truck before the accident, Sanford police said. Connolly told the Press Herald that he had for some reason exited the truck before it hit him while the second worker, who was not injured, was in the bucket.

Connolly said that the death has “devastated” the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, Sanford police said.