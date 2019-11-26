A Biddeford man who owes $250K for undelivered heating oil loses bid to reduce that amount

A judge denied a Biddeford man’s request to reduce the amount of money he owes to hundreds of Mainers.

In a case that began more than a decade ago, 49-year-old Nicholas Curro III is required to pay a combined $250,000 to more than 300 people.

Originally, he owed almost $400,000.

The payments are for failing to deliver heating oil through his company Veilleaux Oil to hundreds of customers who prepaid for it.

In York County court on Tuesday, Curro and his attorney claimed he was not able to work due to health issues.

His former customers are upset the case has now dragged on for 12 years.

“In my mind, that’s another con job. It’s the latest attempt between he and his attorney to reduce the impact of this,” said one former customer, Kenneth Buechs.

The judge ordered Curro to pay $2,500 a month to the state until the restitution is paid off, which will take a little more than eight years.