A driver crashed into a central Maine substation and then fled, police say

Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a communications substation in Detroit early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

A technician for Mid Maine Communications went to the intersection of Troy Road and South Main Street about 3:30 a.m. after the company received an electronic alert from the substation located there, Somerset County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael O. Mitchell said Tuesday.

When the technician arrived, he discovered the substation and communication equipment stored inside were significantly damaged, Mitchell said, adding that the damage likely exceeds $150,000.

An investigation found an unidentified driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Troy Road before continuing on South Main Street, leaving the road and crashing into the substation, Mitchell said. The driver fled in the direction of Plymouth before the technician arrived, he added.

Mitchell described the truck as a mid-2000s GM pickup truck, likely maroon or red in color. The truck will likely have heavy front end damage, he said.

Mitchell said that the area would be without landline phone and internet service for “an extended period of time” while Mid Maine Communications repairs the equipment.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 474-9591.