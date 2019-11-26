New England
November 26, 2019
NH woman accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Courtesy of the Manchester Police Department
Hailey Krizan, 27.
By CBS 13

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A New Hampshire woman has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Hailey Krizan, 27, allegedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old boy in September and October in various places in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Krizan also allegedly sent nude images of herself to the boy, according to Manchester police.

There are active warrants for Krizan’s arrest on five counts of felonious sexual assault, according to Manchester police.

Anyone with information can call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

 


Comments

