New Mexico man convicted of murder arrested on fugitive warrant in Enfield

A man convicted of murder almost a decade ago in New Mexico was arrested Monday on a fugitve warrant in Enfield, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Ernesto Valdez, 29, was on probation last year for second degree murder when he allegedly cut off his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and fled to Maine.

In his first court appearance Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center, Valdez waived his right to an extradition hearing.

Valdez was sentenced in December 2011 to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation in Sante Fe, according to a local newspaper.

The fugitive warrant was issued in November 2018.

Valdez, who has unusual tattoos on his face that look like traditional clown makeup, requested that his picture not be taken. He claimed that it violated his religion as a member of the Pueblo tribe to be photographed by local media.

District Court Judge John Lucy denied his request.

Valdez and his brother admitted to killing a 26-year-old man in October 2010.

His brother, Alfred Valdez, was sentenced to six years in prison and two years of probation for his role in the slaying, the New Mexican newspaper reported.

The judge ordered that Valdez be held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail until officials from New Mexico can return him to that state.

If New Mexico authorities have not retrieved him by Dec. 27, another hearing would be held to determine if he could be released.