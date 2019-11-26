Look back at 18 years of the Folk Festival in Bangor

The American Folk Festival said Tuesday that the 2019 edition of the 18-year-old festival was its last, and that the organization would dissolve at the end of the year. Look back at its vivid history with these photographs from over the years.
2002
Michael C. York | AP
Fred Johnson, right, Grand Master of the Treme Brass Band, dances with festival volunteer Maria Baeza to the delight of the gathering crowd at the National Folk Festival in Bangor, Maine, Friday, Aug. 23, 2002.
Michael C. York | AP
Dancer Niloufai Talebi smiles during the performance of Aziz Herawi, an Afghani native musician, at the National Folk Festival in Bangor, Maine on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2002.
Jerry Swope | BDN
Pretty Vance, from the hip-hop dance group N.B.S. or Nothing But Skill, shows off his break dancing moves during a street performance.
Jerry Swope | BDN
James Eason from Leonard's Mills, part of the Maine Forest and Logging Museum, uses a traditional draw knife to shave down a piece of wood that he will use to build a chair at the National Folk Festival on Saturday in Bangor. In addition to woodworking, demonstrations of quilting, canoe building and other traditional arts were available to visitors.
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Luke Morneau, 6, of Biddeford joins Nathan Williams of Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas onstage at the 2002 folk festival.
Stephen M. Katz | BDN
Javier Alarcon, one of the Papantla Flyers from Mexico, eyes the 90-foot pole from which members of his troop spiral down.
Jerry Swope | BDN
Members of the traditional Hawaiian dance group Hula Halau 'O Lilinoe perform an ancient dance on the Penobscot Stage at the Bangor waterfront during the National Folk Festival.
2003
Bob Delong | BDN
Thousands of Festival goers line the Bangor Waterfront in 2003.
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Members of the Bronx New Heaven Shout Band strut their stuff along the parade route between the Heritage and the Railroad stages at the kick off of the 65th National Folk Festival in Bangor on Friday.
2004
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Jesse Sunquiet, left, of Bangor and Summer MacKenzie of Lamoine groove to the Sharq Arabic Music Ensemble at the National Folk Festival's Heritage Stage in 2004.
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Mufongo Giraldo of the Richardo Lemvo and Makina Loca Cuban/African ensemble joins forces with fellow horn players to entertain the crowd Saturday night at the Kenduskeag Dance stage.
2005
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Periodically changing her mime poses, Anna Reichmann of Orono watches passersby on Front Street during the 2005 installment of the American Folk Festival.
2006
Gabor Degre | BDN
The Bangor Waterfront filled up with thousands of people yet again for the 2006 American Folk Festival.
Bridget Brown | BDN
Youth from the Chinese Folk Art Workshop in Boston perform the traditional Chinese Dragon Dance in 2006 on the closing day of the American Folk Festival. Ten dancers, aged 10-17, made the 30-foot long dragon come to life for the audience at Pickering Circle in downtown Bangor.
2007
Bridget Brown | BDN
Festival-goers including Diana Cookson of Dixmont (left) get down to French Canadian contra dance music performed by Raz de Maree at the Kenduskeag Dance Stage during the American Folk Festival on Saturday, August 25, 2007 in Bangor.
Bridget Brown | BDN
Mick Moloney plays his tenor banjo during a performance of banjo traditions from Ireland and Appalachia at the Two Rivers Stage at the American Folk Festival on Sunday, August 26, 2007, in Bangor.
Kate Collins | BDN
Taylor Donahue of Millinocket dances to the sounds of The Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band as Mary Terrier of Austin, Texas, looks on at the Heritage Stage during the start of the 2007 American Folk Festival on Friday, August 24, 2007.
2008
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Pokey, a rat terrier chihuahua clings to the back of his owner Mongo of Bangor as the two dance to the sounds of Junk Yard Band at the Railroad stage on Sunday, August 24, 2008. "I haven't been this sore since disco died," Mongo said.
Bridget Brown | BDN
Musicians with the Maine Country Dance Orchestra Reunion including Molly Gawler (center) of Belgrade Lakes, get down with the crowd at the end of their set at the Dance Stage on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2008 during the American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront. The group comprised of members from multiple families who've been playing music together inspired by traditional community dances since 1976.
2009
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Legendary reggae singer/songwriter Clinton Fearon winks at his percussionist Ire' on Sunday, August 30, 2009, at the Dance Stage at the American Folk Festival as the eight member band had all feet on the dance floor moving for their last song of the festival.
Bridget Brown | BDN
Camden Lavoie, 5, (left) of Bangor hula hoops along with others near the Railroad Stage at the 2009 American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2009.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Pokey, a 3-year-old Chihuahua, sports a pair of dog glasses made by his owner "Mongo" Schwartz of Bangor at the American Folk Festival on Aug. 29, 2009.
2010
Gabor Degre | BDN
Madeleine Drummey (left) and her husband, Don Drummey, of Canton, Connecticut, listen to the Holmes Brothers at the Railroad Stage during the American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront in 2010. "This is as good as it gets. We love it," Don Drummey said. This is the second year the Drummeys have driven 350 miles to come to the festival, and they already have made plans to come next year. They stay in the state for about 10 days during their visit to see other places as well.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Rahim AlHaj plays the oud while performing with the World String Masters at the Penobscot Stage in 2010.
2011
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Members of the a cappella group The Brotherhood Singers perform at the Gracie Theater on the Husson University campus to a full house in 2011.
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Left to right: Robyn Metcalf, 15, Shannon Hardy, 15, Sierra White, 15 and Robyn's sister Kyra Metcalf, 16-- all of Massachusetts, carpooled to Bangor to soak in the bluegrass band Rich in Tradition and other attractions at the American Folk Festival on Bangor's waterfront Friday evening, Aug. 26, 2011.
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Congolese musician Samba Ngo, left, mezmerizes the crowd at the Railroad Stage at the American Folk Festival on Bangor's waterfront Friday evening, Aug. 26, 2011.
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Matt Thompson and his son Maxwell Thompson, 4 of Bangor take in the sweet melodies of the bluegrass band Rich in Tradition at the Railroad Stage at the American Folk Festival on Bangor's waterfront Friday evening, Aug. 26, 2011.
2012
Kevin Bennett | BDN
The Bangor Daily News Railroad Stage as seen August 25, 2012 during the American Folk Festival on Bangor Waterfront.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Bluegrass performance by Dale Ann Bradley at the Railroad Stage at The American Folk Festival in 2012
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maeve Pelletier, 2, of Orrington, peeks out of her dad Jay's pack basket as he carries her around the Folk Festival in 2012.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Luke Huval performs in the D.L. Menard & Friends Cajun music band at the Dance Pavilion during the 2012 American Folk Festival in Bangor.
2013
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Blues singer Sister Monica parker plays a gospel set on the Bangor Daily News Railroad Stage during the American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront on Aug. 25, 2013.
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Members of Qui Shu Fang, Peking Opera, performs on the L.L. Bean Penobscot Stage during the American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront in 2013.
Kevin Bennett | BDN
American Folk Festival goers fill the vendor alley as the American Folk Festival gets under way along the Bangor Waterfront in 2013.
Kevin Bennett | BDN
An appreciative crowd cheers as Blues singer Sister Monica parker plays a gospel set on the Bangor Daily News Railroad Stage during the American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront in 2013.
2014
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Tents for the 2014 American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront.
2015
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts members open the American Folk Festival with a parade in Bangor on Aug. 28, 2015.
Michael C. York | BDN
Hannah enjoys fresh pizza from a food vendor at the American Folk Festival in Bangor in 2015.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
An Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts member cracks a whip to open the American Folk Festival with a parade in Bangor in 2015.
2016
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Crews work to string a line of lights while setting up for the American Folk Festival the Bangor Waterfront on Aug. 25, 2016.
2017
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Sophi St. Louis (left), 3, and Date Van Dine dance while watching the Pride of Maine Marching Band during the opening parade of the 2017 American Folk Festival at the Bangor Waterfront.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
The Pride of Maine Marching Band's Zach Fox (center) amps up the crowd during the opening parade of the 2017 American Folk Festival at the Bangor Waterfront.
2018
Emily Burnham | BDN
Genticorum performs at the 2018 American Folk Festival
2019
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Greg Frangoulis, a member of Shoestring Theater for 36 years, sits on the roof of an SUV to tie on his stilts that boost him five feet off the ground, as he prepares to lead the parade down Front Street in Bangor on Aug. 23, 2019. Portland’s Shoestring Theatre and Bangor’s John Bapst Memorial High School music program and athletics teamed up to provide an exciting parade to open this year’s American Folk Festival.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Tom Fitzgerald of The Fitzgeralds sings during their performance at the 2019 American Folk Festival on Railroad Stage on Aug. 23, 2019. The three siblings and one friend from Ontario put on an energetic show of Ottawa Valley fiddle and step dancing.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Members the of the John Bapst music program sing and dance as they make their way down Front Street in a parade to kick off the 2019 American Folk Festival. Portland’s Shoestring Theatre and Bangor’s John Bapst Memorial High School music program and athletic teams paired up to provide an exciting parade to open the 2019 American Folk Festival.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Members of the John Bapst Memorial High School band play for the crowd gathered at Railroad Stage following the parade to kick off the start of the American Folk Festival on Bangor's waterfront.
