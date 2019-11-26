Maine astronaut Jessica Meir wishes earthbound friends and family a happy Thanksgiving

CARIBOU, Maine — NASA Astronaut and Caribou native Jessica Meir was joined by fellow astronauts Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan in wishing friends and family on Earth a happy Thanksgiving in a video posted to the International Space Station’s Instagram account on Nov. 25.
The three @NASAastronauts aboard the station, @Astro_Christina, @Astro_Jessica and @AstroDrewMorgan, share what #Thanksgiving means to them and provide a look at what the holiday in space will be like in 2019.
“To me, Thanksgiving is all about family,” Meir said, adding that she grew up in a family that had five kids.
“As a first-generation American,” she said, “I guess my parents had to learn to put on a great Thanksgiving feast. I have a lot of fond memories of growing up, eating with all of my siblings and having a great time. As I got older and lived in various places, Thanksgiving turned into an even broader extended family. I have adopted families all over the country.”
She concluded that this year she will be “thinking about everyone down on the ground celebrating together.”
