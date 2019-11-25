UMaine quarterback announces intention to transfer

It appears there won’t be a quarterback controversy at the University of Maine next season.

Chris Ferguson, who was the Black Bears’ starter for two-plus seasons before suffering a season-ending injury last month, has announced his intention to transfer.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior on Monday told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that he plans to depart UMaine as a graduate transfer and play elsewhere next fall.

That means he will have completed his undergraduate course work prior to competing for another team in what would be his fifth and final season of eligibility.