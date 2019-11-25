Maine man who passed a school bus during a high-speed police chase makes first court appearance

ROCKLAND, Maine ― Police have arrested an Owls Head man who allegedly evaded them in a high-speed chase earlier this month that led them down snowy roads at 90 mph. Police say the man also passed a school bus that was unloading children and narrowly avoided a collision with a cruiser.

Bernie K. White, 46, made his initial court appearance this afternoon, after being arrested Friday on a warrant from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office stemming from the Nov. 13 chase.

It is unclear where police made the arrest.

White faces charges of aggravated operating a vehicle after habitual offender revocation, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, traveling more than 30 mph over the speed limit, violating conditions of release and passing a stopped school bus.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Juan Alcala initially stopped White for speeding in Warren early this month. The man told the officer that he forgot his wallet at home and allegedly gave a fake name, date of birth and address to the officer. When Alcala returned to White’s pickup truck after running his information, he “sped off at a high rate of speed,” the officer wrote in an affidavit.

Alcala pursued White through snowy conditions but stopped the pursuit after White led them near a school.

Soon after, dispatchers received a report of a vehicle matching White’s that was operating erratically and passing a stopped school bus that was dropping off children.

Deputy Timothy Davis attempted to stop the truck after White almost struck his cruiser on Mount Pleasant Road in Rockport. Davis positioned his cruiser across the road, but White drove his truck into a ditch and around the cruiser, according to the affidavit.

Another Knox County officer was able to catch up with White on Route 90 in Warren, where the chase reached speeds of 90 mph, Sgt. Arthur Smith wrote in the affidavit. However, police lost sight of White in Rockland after the truck took multiple turns.

White is currently on a deferred disposition that began in January for three counts of violating sex offender registration and two counts of violating conditions of release. The district attorney’s office has filed a motion to revoke the terms of the deferred disposition agreement given the new allegations, according to court documents.

In 2009, White was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl.

White also has a lengthy criminal record including numerous motor vehicle violations which resulted in his license being revoked in 2015, according to court documents.