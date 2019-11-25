Man accused of leading police in Van Buren on chase days after meth trafficking arrest

VAN BUREN, Maine — A Hamlin was arrested for the second time in a week after a high-speed chase that ended Sunday when his car went airborne and crashed into a building.

Aroostook County sheriff’s Deputy Michael DeLena was driving south on Main Street in Van Buren on Sunday evening when he saw a vehicle driven by Lance Labreck, 24, going 85 mph in a 30 mph zone with a Van Buren police officer in pursuit — lights and sirens on.

DeLena turned his vehicle around and assisted the Van Buren officer in the chase as the driver tried to get away from the officers, Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said.

As the Subaru hatchback took a curve, “the vehicle went off the roadway, launched into the air and struck a building owned by Marquis Farms of Van Buren,” Gillen said.

DeLena immediately arrested Labreck, who was not injured, and took him to Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Labreck was charged with driving to endanger, attempting to elude a police officer, operating a motor vehicle after license suspension, illegal attachment of plates, aggravated criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release.

Labreck was charged with importation of methamphetamine on Nov. 19 by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol when he was found with the drug after crossing the Canadian border on snowmobile. Investigators also found a pill, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an empty rifle magazine and four 16-gauge shotgun shells, according to a court affidavit. Labreck could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million on that drug charge.