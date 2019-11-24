Northeastern rallies to complete sweep of UMaine

Northeastern University found itself trailing the University of Maine 2-1 after two periods of Saturday night’s Hockey East game at Matthews Arena in Boston.

But the defending Hockey East Tournament champion Huskies have owned the series of late and they rallied for a 3-2 victory behind goals from Neil Shea and Zach Solow for their eighth straight win over the Black Bears.

It completed a weekend sweep as Northeastern had won Friday night’s game 5-2.

Solow had the game-winner each night.

Northeastern is 11-0-2 against UMaine over the last 13 games at Matthews Arena. UMaine’s last victory (7-1) at Matthews Arena came on Feb. 25, 2012.

Northeastern (8-4-2 overall, 5-3-1 in Hockey East) is 15-2 in the last 17 games between the two.

UMaine (7-5-2, 4-4-2) will get one more crack at Northeastern in Orono on Feb. 7.

Freshman Jayden Struble staked the Huskies to a 1-0 lead with his first collegiate goal at the 13:32 mark of the first period. Aidan McDonough and Tyler Madden assisted on the goal.

Madden had three goals and an assist on Friday night, and McDonough had a goal and two assists.

But the Black Bears took their first lead of the weekend in the second period when Mitch Fossier and Adam Dawe scored 1:31 apart late in the period. It was the third goal of the season for both.

Fossier scored with a screened wrister from the center point, and Dawe converted on the power play when Fossier’s shot deflected over to him.

Adrien Bisson and Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi assisted on Fossier’s goal, and Fossier and Tiuraniemi had the assists on Dawe’s goal.

Shea, younger brother of UMaine senior right wing Patrick Shea, tied it up at the 4:16 mark of the third period as he banked the puck in off UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman from a difficult angle along the extended goal line..

It was his first career point and assists on the goal were awarded to Solow and Matt Filipe.

Solow scored the game-winner with 4:13 remaining when he re-directed a Ryan Shea shot past Swayman and off the underside of the crossbar. In addition to Shea, Filipe also had an assist.

It was his fourth of the season.

“We played real well,” UMaine head coach Red Gendron said. “We played to our identity. It was a much better performance than Friday night’s. But we needed to make more plays.”

“We probably should have won the game,” UMaine senior left wing and captain Fossier said. “At times, we were dominant tonight. We played better than we did on Friday night. But they’re a good team.”

Fossier said their play wasn’t as consistent in the Northeastern series as it had been.

Craig Pantano, a transfer from Merrimack College, finished with 26 saves while Swayman turned aside 38 Northeastern shots.

UMaine was one-for-five on the power play and Northeastern was 0-for-5.

The Black Bears continue their string of seven consecutive road games when they play a non-conference set against Eastern College Athletic Conference team St. Lawrence in New York next weekend.

UMaine will be looking to snap a four-game road winless streak (0-3-1).

On Friday, Northeastern will take on New Hampshire in the Friendship Four Tournament in Belfast, Northern Ireland.