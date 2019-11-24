Fleming leads UMaine men’s basketball team past Maine Maritime Academy

Senior forward Andrew Fleming scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, both game highs, to lead the University of Maine to a 90-50 men’s basketball victory over Maine Maritime Academy at the Portland Expo as part of the Military Appreciation Series on Sunday afternoon.

The Division I Black Bears snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 2-3. The Division III Mariners from Castine fell to 2-2.

Fleming, a Norway native and former Oxford Hills High School of South Paris star, connected on 10 of 11 field-goal attempts and contributed two steals.

The taller Black Bears outrebounded MMA 48-24 and outscored the Mariners 52-18 in the paint. They also forced 17 turnovers and held a 23-6 edge in points off turnovers.

Junior forward Miks Antoms chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Black Bears and redshirt freshman forward Nedeljko Prijovic contributed 10 points, six assists and three rebounds along with two steals.

Eight UMaine players scored at least six points. Vilgot Larsson finished with nine points, four rebounds and two steals, Sergio El Darwich posted eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals and Agah Kizilkaya netted eight points with three assists.

Nicholas DePatsy of Waldoboro contributed 11 points, four rebounds and two steals to pace the Mariners. MMA is coming off an 11-14 season which represented the first time it had won more than five games in a season since the 2010-2011 campaign.

Riley Jorgenson provided 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals and Riley MacLeod of Bucksport had eight points and three assists.

DeMerrill Levy (5 rebounds) and Andrew Liebert scored six points each.

The Black Bears used a 17-2 run in the first half to build a 24-6 lead and a 10-2 spurt to close out the half and take a 47-29 lead into the intermission after the gritty Mariners had pulled within 12 on a Jorgenson 3-pointer and a MacLeod layup.

MMA couldn’t get any closer than 16 the rest of the way.

The Black Bears travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on defending national champion Virginia at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The 6-0 Cavaliers are ranked seventh in the country.

The Mariners don’t play again until Monday, Dec. 2 when they visit the University of New England in Biddeford.