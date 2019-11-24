State
November 24, 2019
State Latest News | Black Bears | Bangor Metro | Lobster Trap Tree | Today's Paper
State

Maine plans to expand syringe exchange program

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A community collection box for disposing of used needles hangs from a trash can near a playground in Deering Oaks Park in Portland on May 9, 2019.
The Associated Press

Maine plans to launch a $1.5 expansion of syringe exchanges to combat the surge in hepatitis C cases in the state.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the state has had 51 acute cases in 2019 and is running a rate nearly three times the national average.

Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, said the cases of hepatitis C in Maine is “an unfortunate outcropping of the substance use crisis.”

Executive director of the Health Equity Alliance, Kenney Miller, said the long-term goal is to have at least one syringe exchange in all 16 counties.

The Portland Press Herald reports there are currently exchange programs in Bangor, Ellsworth, Belfast, Machias, Portland, Augusta and Waterville.

Shah said increasing the number of exchanges is one of the top priorities of the Mills administration.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like