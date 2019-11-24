Check out these free Thanksgiving meals throughout the state

Note: This is a running list of free Thanksgiving meals. If you have one to share with us, please email it to Community News Coordinator Rosemary Lausier at rlausier@bangordailynews.com.

AUGUSTA — The Chelsea Food Pantry will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 5 Glenridge Drive.

AUGUSTA — Le Club Calumet will hold its annual community Thanksgiving dinner 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 334 West River Road.

AUGUSTA — Green Street United Methodist Church will hold its annual community Thanksgiving dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 13 Green St.

BELFAST — Red Knights Maine Chapter IX will hold its public Thanksgiving dinner noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Traci’s Diner, 57 Main St. By donation, however, if you cannot afford to donate, you are still welcome. Proceeds go to Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine. Take-out available.

BROOKS — A free Thanksgiving meal will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Varney Building, 24 Veterans Highway.

CAMDEN — First Congregational Church of Camden will hold its free Thanksgiving dinner noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 55 Elm St. Please RSVP by Nov. 26 so that we can set a place for you at the table. Speak with Becky in the church office or leave a message at 207-236-4821. Also indicate if you would like to bring a dessert or help with clean up.

CARIBOU — A free Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 357 Washburn St. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. for music, dancing and bingo.

CARIBOU — The Caribou Bread of Life Kitchen is celebrating Thanksgiving 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, with service. Come enjoy turkey with all the fixings.

DEXTER — Carter-Dulac Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4298 will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 20 Cedar St.

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Elks Lodge No. 2743 will hold its free community Thanksgiving dinner 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 317 High St.

FRANKLIN — Franklin Veterans Club will hold a free community Thanksgiving dinner 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 4 Cards Crossing. Donations of food, money or volunteer time are always welcome.

GREENVILLE — People’s United Methodist Church will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 407 Pritham Ave.

GUILFORD — Guilford United Methodist Church, corner of North Main and School streets, will hold a free Thanksgiving meal 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

HOULTON — St. Mary of the Visitation Parish will host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in the parish hall noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 112 Military St. If you are interested in volunteering to help or making a donation, call the parish office at 207-532-2871 Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon.

JAY — Bean’s Corner Baptist Church will hold its annual free Thanksgiving dinner 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 17 Chesterville Road. Contact the church at 207-645-2925 if you plan on attending.

KENNEBUNK — St. Martha Church, 30 Portland Road, will host the 21st annual Project Pilgrim, a complimentary Thanksgiving Day dinner, noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. You can call ahead and arrange to pick up a meal or have one delivered to your home. Transportation to and from the event is also provided. If you would like to make a reservation (although not required), set up delivery or pickup, or learn more about volunteer opportunities, call 207-967-1911 or visit communityharvestonline.org.

KITTERY — Church at Spruce Creek will hold a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 31 Wilson Road. If you’re coming, email darryl@archercapitalpartners.com.

LEBANON — First Parish Congregational Church will hold a community Thanksgiving dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 650 Center Road. RSVP by calling 207-651-5506 or on the church’s Facebook page at First Parish Congregational Church Lebanon.

LEE — House in the Woods Military and Family Retreat will hold a veterans and community Thanksgiving dinner with servings at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 217 Skunk Hill Road. Free to all veterans. $8 suggested donation. Volunteer or bring a dessert/sweet. RSVP requested by calling 207-738-8387 and leave a message. They will be collecting Christmas gifts for veterans at the Bangor Veteran’s Home Skilled Care Unit. Visit houseinthewoods.org​ for a list of suggested items.

LIBERTY — A free Thanksgiving meal will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Liberty Community Hall on Route 220.

MADAWASKA — Christian Life Fellowship will hold a free Thanksgiving meal 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at 641 Main St. Delivery available; call 207-728-6550.

MECHANIC FALLS — Pleasant Street Baptist Church will hold a free Thanksgiving meal 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 59 Pleasant St. Call 207-890-0774 by Nov. 26 if you would like a ride to and from the meal.

NORWAY — St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish will host a free Thanksgiving Day dinner in the parish hall of St. Catherine of Sienna, 32 Paris St., at noon Thursday, Nov. 28. Contact the parish office at 207-743-2606, or sign up on the sheets located in the narthex of St. Catherine of Sienna or Our Lady of Ransom Church in Mechanic Falls if you plan to attend.

ORLAND — H.O.M.E. will hold a free Thanksgiving meal at noon Thursday, Nov. 28, 90 Schoolhouse Road.

PORTLAND — Wayside Food Pantry will hold its free Thanksgiving meal 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Portland Club, 156 State St.

PORTLAND — Deering Center Community Church will hold its free Thanksgiving meal noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 4 Brentwood St.

PORTLAND — Portland VFW Post 6859 will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 687 Forest Ave.

READFIELD — Readfield United Methodist Church will hold its free Thanksgiving Day community dinner 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 1564 Main St.

ROCKLAND — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will hold its Thanksgiving community meal 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 11 White St. Vegetarian and vegan options available. Call St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 207-594-8191 or show by on the day and ask for Lucia if you would like to volunteer.

SACO — Good Shepherd Parish and the Knights of Columbus will host the 21st annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St. Free takeout and delivery are available on Thanksgiving Day. To set up delivery, pick up an order form at the parish office or call the office at 207-282-3321. If you can help with the dinner preparations, packing or delivering meals, or working in the kitchen, call Ray at 207-282-9288 or Phyllis at 207-284-5030. If you can help with clean up, call Loyce at 207-284-9288. Donations of turkeys are being accepted now, and donations of pies can be taken to the church hall Wednesday, Nov. 27.

SCARBOROUGH — Project G.R.A.C.E will hold the 4th annual Scarborough Community Dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Wentworth School, 20 Quentin Drive. RSVP online at thanksgivingscarborough.org or call 207-730-4100.

UNION — The Thompson Community Center will hold its free Thanksgiving dinner noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 51 South Union Road.

WINTHROP — A Thanksgiving dinner will be served 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at St. Francis Parish Hall, 20 Lake St. All are welcome. The dinner is a Winthrop Rotary Club project. To make a reservation, call 207-377-7228 and leave the number of guests. For a meal delivery, call 207-377-7228.