Man shot during altercation with Augusta police officer

A man was shot and injured early Sunday morning by an Augusta police officer, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on South Belfast Avenue, where police responded to locate a man who was wanted by the Fairfield Police Department for domestic assault and animal cruelty charges, according to Deputy Chief Jared Mills of the Augusta Police Department.

After contact was made, “an incident involving deadly force” occurred between Officer Sebastian Guptill and the man, Mills said.

Guptill was not injured, but the man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. He is stable condition, according to Mills.

The shooting is being investigated by the Maine attorney general’s office, as is standard practice following an officer-involved shooting. Guptill has been placed on administrative leave without pay in accordance with the department’s operating procedure, Mills said.