Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital, ‘doing well’ at home, court says

After being hospitalized Friday night with chills and a fever, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released Sunday and is at home “doing well,” according to a short statement from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court provided no additional details. It announced in a press release Saturday evening that the 86-year-old justice had been seen Friday night at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C., and then transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of a possible infection.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated,” the court said in the Saturday release.

The health of Ginsburg, the leader of the court’s liberal wing, is a matter of constant attention and speculation.

She announced on Aug. 23 that she had completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy — a highly focused treatment that concentrates an intense dose of radiation on a tumor — after a malignancy was discovered on her pancreas.

It was the second treatment for cancer in nine months for Ginsburg. She had a portion of her left lung removed in December and in past decades was treated for colon and pancreatic cancer. She broke ribs in a fall in November 2018, which resulted in the discovery of the lung cancer.

She recently missed a day of oral arguments at the court with what a spokeswoman called a stomach bug. She was on the bench last Monday when the court released orders and swore in new members of the Supreme Court bar.