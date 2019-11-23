Monday, November 25, 2019: Honorable Service Coins, yes on Question 1, Trump and the truth

Honorable Service Coins

On Nov. 8, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services had the honor of presenting more than 150 Maine Veterans with an “Honorable Service Coin.” The recognition ceremony was hosted by the bureau as a way to show our veterans that we are grateful for their service, and those who registered were given a token of our appreciation: a certificate and coin. The bureau has hosted many recognition ceremonies in the past, and we request veterans register in advance so that we may verify service.

The bureau works to ensure that all veterans — no matter their time in service — are connected with the benefits and services they have both earned and deserve. As the state’s chief executive, Gov. Janet Mills was honored to participate in the event, and we were grateful to have Major General Douglas Farnham presenting coins as well.

Any Maine veteran who was honorably discharged from the United States military is eligible to receive a coin from the State of Maine, and may request recognition from the State of Maine at any time. We encourage you to do so by visiting maine.gov/veterans or call 207-430-6035.

Melissa Willette

Director of Communications

Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services

Augusta

Yes on Question 1

LD 798 denies personal vaccine exemption rights to students and certain employees in Maine, vesting medical clinicians with exclusive authority to write exemptions. Individuals who miss even one dose of one mandated vaccine could be removed from schools and jobs across the state in 2021.

On Oct. 21, during the George Hale Ric Tyler Show, pediatrician Laura Blaisdell said that people who want to talk about vaccine safety should do so with trained medical doctors. But are doctors actually trained to assess for presence or risk of adverse reactions?

A 2010 report from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care evaluating the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System gives a troubling answer. HPHC found that “fewer than 1 percent of vaccine adverse events are reported,” slowing the identification of “vaccines that endanger public health.” Despite extremely low reporting, approximately $4 billion in vaccine injury compensation has been paid out since 1986.

The Harvard Pilgrim report specifically blames “a lack of clinician awareness” for the failure of VAERS. Should we now entrust those same clinicians with exclusive authority to determine individual vaccine health risk?

As a concerned Maine citizen, parent, business owner and consumer safety advocate, I will be voting yes on Question 1 in March to overturn LD 798.

Melissa Roberts

Freeport

Trump and the truth

The announcement came several days ago that President Donald Trump’s longtime buddy Roger Stone has been convicted of all seven counts, including lying to Congress and witness tampering. Just another part of the cycle of our president.

One has to wonder just what Republicans were thinking when they voted for Trump. His history in business and his personal life, his bankruptcies as a result of questionable business practices, his treatment of women, and the positions he takes toward this and other countries, and toward those that speak out against him are but the tip of the iceberg should he be re-elected.

The slogan he uses, “Keep America Great,” should really be “Me First.” We must never forget he is smarter than all the generals, smarter than the other politicians, smarter than everybody. Give me a break!

And now, he has indicated that he might be willing to testify in writing as part of the impeachment hearings. Doesn’t he realize that he will have to swear and oath to tell the truth? But then, oaths don’t seem to mean much to the person residing in the White House. After all he swore to uphold the Constitution when he took office, and we can add that to the numerous commitments he has failed to keep. One has to wonder.

Richard Barclay

Holden