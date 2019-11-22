UMaine women look to snap 3-game skid Sunday in Portland against Navy

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. NAVY

Time, site: 1 p.m. Sunday, Portland Expo, Portland

Records: UMaine 1-3, Navy 2-1 (through Thursday)

Series, last meeting: Navy leads 2-1, Navy 73-56 on 12/3/2011

Key players, Maine: 6-1 G Blanca Millan (20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game), 5-6 Dor Saar (10 ppg, 3 apg), 5-8 G Anne Simon (6.5 ppg, 2 spg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (5.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.3 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (4 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (3.8 ppg) Navy: 5-9 G Jennifer Coleman (14 ppg, 5.5 spg, 3 apg), 5-4 G Kolbi Green (12.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.3 spg), 5-9 G Sophie Gatzounas (7.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg), 5-10 F Lindsay Llewellyn (6.3 ppg), 5-5 G Mary Kate Ulasewicz (5.3 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.7 rpg), 6-0 F Lauren Jaunich (4.7 ppg)

Game notes: The UMaine women’s basketball team is participating in the Military Appreciation Series doubleheader with the UMaine men’s team also playing Division III Maine Maritime Academy of Castine. The UMaine women look to snap a three-game losing skid against a Navy team that returned its top three scorers off last year’s 10-19 team in Coleman, Green and Gatzounas. Navy is coached by former Bowdoin College coach Stephanie Pemper. The Black Bears have been without America East rebounding leader Fanny Wadling (concussion) all season and have been outrebounded by an average of 12.3 rebounds per game. They have also shot poorly, connecting on just 35.2 percent of their shots including a 27.2 percent showing from the 3-point arc. UMaine head coach Amy Vachon is looking for more offensive consistency and a better job boxing out in the paint.