UMaine men’s basketball team plays Maine Maritime in Portland

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY

Time, site: 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Exposition Building, Portland

Records: UMaine 1-3, Maine Maritime 2-0 (through Friday)

Series: First meeting

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (17.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.8 apg), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (11.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Maine Maritime: 6-3 G Nicholas DePatsy (26.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-1 G DeMerrill Levy (19.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg), 6-3 F Riley Jorgenson (13.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg), 6-7 C Riley McLeod (1.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 6-0 apg)

Game notes: UMaine is as close to home for a game as it will be until playing back-to-back contests at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Dec. 11 (Dartmouth) and Dec. 15 (Quinnipiac). The Black Bears are coming off an 0-2 West Coast swing that ended with Tuesday’s 72-53 loss at Washington. There, 14 early UMaine turnovers helped the 25th-ranked Huskies build a 36-18 halftime lead and cruise to victory. Fleming ranks fourth among America East scoring leaders, while Prijovic is the league’s third-leading rebounder. MMA senior DePatsy, who scored more than 1,000 points at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, reached the same milestone at the college level Wednesday during the Division III Mariners’ 81-58 victory at UMaine-Machias. He scored a game-high 24 points against the Clippers to help MMA get off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2010-11 season. UMaine returns to action in a 4 p.m. start on Thanksgiving Eve at defending national champion Virginia.