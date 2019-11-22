Northeastern men beat UMaine hockey team for 7th straight time

Northeastern University’s mastery over the University of Maine men’s hockey team continued on Friday night.

Sophomore center Tyler Madden, son of three-time Stanley Cup-winning center John Madden, registered a hat trick on Friday night as the Huskies posted their seventh straight Hockey East win over the Black Bears by a 5-2 score at Matthews Arena in Boston.

Madden, a third-round draft choice of Vancouver and a unanimous selection to the Hockey East All-Rookie team last season, scored twice in the game’s first 5 minutes, 33 seconds. He also had an assist as Northeastern (7-4-2 overall, 4-3-1 HE) extended its home unbeaten streak against the Black Bears to 12 games (10-0-2).

Northeastern has won 14 of the last 16 games between the two teams.

UMaine (7-4-2, 4-3-2 HE) plays the Huskies again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We didn’t play up to our capabilities,” UMaine head coach Red Gendron said. “We turned the puck over early and it led to transition opportunities for a pretty good player [Madden]. We didn’t react well.

The five goals were the most allowed by the Black Bears and junior goalie Jeremy Swayman since their season-opening 7-0 loss at Providence on Oct. 5.

“[As the result of the early goals], we were chasing the game all night,” Gendron said. “When you’re on the road, you have to play solid in all phases of the game and we didn’t do that.”

Madden opened the scoring just 1:09 into the game and made it 2-0 only 4:24 later with his 10th goal of the season.

Eduards Tralmaks cut the lead in half at the 11:08 mark with his eighth goal but Zach Solow and Madden extended the lead to 4-1 with goals 2:34 apart in the second period.

Madden’s 11 goals are only one fewer than he scored in 36 games last season.

Solow’s goal, on the power play, proved to be the game-winner. He deflected Jordan Harris’ shot off the crossbar, the puck popped in the air and he swatted it past Swayman for his third goal.

Ben Poisson scored for UMaine 10:41 into the second period but that was as close as the Black Bears would get. The goal was his second this season.

Sam Rennaker picked up a hitting-after-the-whistle period at the end of the second period and the Huskies capitalized. Aidan McDonough beat Swayman on the power play 1:13 into the third period for his fourth goal.

McDonough and Grant Jozefek picked up assists on linemate Madden’s first two goals and Jozefek claimed his third assist of the game on Madden’s third goal. Solow had an assist to accompany his goal.

Northeastern goalie Craig Pantano, a Merrimack College transfer, finished with 22 saves to earn the win and Swayman also wound up with 22 stops.

Northeastern went 2-for-5 on the power play, the first time UMaine had allowed more than one power-play goal in a game since the Providence game (2-for-8).

UMaine went 0-for-5 with the man advantage.