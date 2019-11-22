Maine men’s hockey faces off against Northeastern

Men’s college hockey

MAINE vs. No. 13 NORTHEASTERN

Time, site: Friday, Saturday, 7 p.m., Matthews Arena, Boston, Massachusetts

Records: UMaine 7-3-2 (4-2-2 Hockey East); Northeastern 6-4-2 (3-3-1 Hockey East)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 55-54-19, NU 2-1 on 3/16/2019

Key players, Maine: C Tim Doherty (6 goals, 8 assists), LW Mitch Fossier (2 & 12), RW Eduards Tralmaks (7 & 3), LW Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (7 & 1), D J.D. Greenway (1 & 4), D Jakub Sirota (0 & 4), G Jeremy Swayman (7-3-2, 1.90 goals-against average, .946 save percentage); Northeastern: C Tyler Madden (8 & 6), D Jordan Harris (3 & 7), C Zach Solow (2 & 7), LW Matt Filipe (2 & 6), D Ryan Shea (0 & 8), RW Grant Jozefek (3 & 0), G Craig Pantano (6-4-2, 2.04, .925)

Game notes: Northeastern has won the past six meetings and 13 of the past 15, and swept the Black Bears 2-1 in overtime and 2-1 in their Hockey East quarterfinal series last season. NU is 9-0-2 in its past 11 home games against UMaine. First-team All-Hockey East goalie Cayden Primeau and defenseman Jeremy Davies both decided to forego their remaining eligibility at Northeastern to sign pro contracts with Montreal and New Jersey, respectively. Primeau stopped 126 of 130 shots in NU’s four victories over UMaine last season. Pantano transferred in from Merrimack College where he was 6-15-3 with a 3.52 GAA and a .889 save percentage last season. NU lost its three top scorers off last year’s Hockey East Tournament championship team. NU is coming off a 7-3 win over Providence on Saturday that followed a 3-2 loss to the Friars on Friday. They are 2-4-1 in their past seven matches. UMaine swept New Hampshire last weekend. Fossier has a five-game points streak (2 & 4). These teams are tied for 13th in the country in goals-against average (2.17) and 32nd in goal production (2.67). UMaine will need to get the puck deep and use its strength to cycle the puck, and the Black Bears cannot turn the puck over because it will fuel NU’s transition game. Unanimous Hockey East All-Rookie Team choice Madden is a game-changer UMaine must contain.