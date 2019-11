A 19-year-old hiker from Maine is dead after falling to her death in Zion National Park in Utah.

The woman’s name has not been released yet, but a spokesperson for the park confirmed the woman fell Wednesday and her body is now being recovered from a trail in the park.

Rangers say the trail is daunting.

Rangers say it’s too early to tell if the trails were slippery because of the weather.

The trail was closed on Sunday due to rock fall then re-opened.