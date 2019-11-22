Millinocket Police Department welcomes new therapy pooch
Courtesy of Millinocket Police Department
Golden Doodle puppy Sadie Sue is a therapy dog for the Millinocket Police Department.
MILLINOCKET, Maine — The Millinocket Police Department has welcomed a new therapy pooch.
Little Miss Sadie Sue is a 9-week-old hypoallergenic Golden Doodle who was sworn in on Monday at the council meeting to serve as the police department’s therapy dog.
The department says she is already settling in well and is a “PAWfect new addition.”
The Scarborough Police Department also welcomed a community comfort pup earlier this month.
