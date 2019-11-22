Millinocket Police Department welcomes new therapy pooch

MILLINOCKET, Maine — The Millinocket Police Department has welcomed a new therapy pooch.

Little Miss Sadie Sue is a 9-week-old hypoallergenic Golden Doodle who was sworn in on Monday at the council meeting to serve as the police department’s therapy dog.

Courtesy of Millinocket Police Department Courtesy of Millinocket Police Department

The department says she is already settling in well and is a “PAWfect new addition.”

The Scarborough Police Department also welcomed a community comfort pup earlier this month.