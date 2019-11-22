Glenburn superintendent will join Hampden-area schools as assistant superintendent

The superintendent of schools in Glenburn will return to school in the Hampden area in July to serve as assistant superintendent.

The addition of Christine Boone to the administration of Regional School Unit 22 will happen along with the first change in leadership for Hampden-area schools in decades. Starting July 1, the current assistant superintendent, Regan Nickels, will take over as superintendent when Richard Lyons retires after almost 30 years in that job.

RSU 22 serves students from Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport and Frankfort.

Boone has been superintendent of schools in Glenburn since 2017, a part-time, three-day-a-week position. She will start her new role in RSU 22 on July 1, 2020.

Boone was part of RSU 22 for years before she took the job in Glenburn. She was the principal of George Weatherbee Elementary School in Hampden from 2013 to 2017. She has also served as the Gifted and Talented director for the school district.

She said she took the assistant superintendent job because she’s interested in instructional leadership — making sure principals have everything they need to support teachers.

“[Instructional leadership] means to go in and assess, what exactly does this school need for their success and how are we going to make it happen?” she said. “To make a plan that’s specific to that school and community, it’s exciting to be a part of that.”

Boone will also be involved in keeping tabs on the state Legislature, keeping track of any bills that might affect public education and RSU 22. She will also serve as a representative to a local nonprofit called the RSU 22 Education Foundation whose activities include raising money for grants for teachers and student scholarships.

“The new job only focuses on the aspects of district leadership that are important and fun for me,” Boone said.

Nichols and Boone have worked as colleagues before, Boone said. When she led the Weatherbee School, Nichols was principal of the Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden.