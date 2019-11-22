Cary Medical Center seeks to appeal $1.2 million damages award

CARIBOU, Maine — Cary Medical Center is “analyzing options for post-trial motions and appeal” after a jury awarded $1.2 million in damages on Nov. 7 to a patient who sued the hospital for medical negligence, according to the hospital’s lawyer Ernest Babcock of Portland.

An Aroostook County Superior Court jury found that the hospital improperly treated Perham resident Patricia Akerson, who went to the hospital with a hematoma that later ruptured and led to three surgeries.

Akerson’s lawyer Travis Brennan of Portland said the case was “about egregious medical care that ought to have no place in the state of Maine.”

“We are pleased that the jury understood the high stakes at issue in this case,” Brennan said, “and through their verdict took decisive action to protect the community from dangerous medicine that threatens the well-being of all Mainers.”

According to Brennan, Akerson initially sought between $500,000 and $700,000 in damages, but the jury awarded roughly double that amount.

Babcock said it would not be appropriate to comment any further since the matter is still in litigation. Legal counsel also has advised hospital officials to not comment at this time.