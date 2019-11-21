Central Aroostook duo among Shaw soccer award winners

Bryan Anthony and Brayden Bradbury of Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill, who helped lead the Panthers to their first Class D boys soccer state championship earlier this month, are among the recipients of the 2019 “Butch” Shaw award as presented by the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials.

Bradbury, a senior, was strong in goal for Central Aroostook in the state final against North Yarmouth Academy, while Anthony, a junior, scored twice in the final 6 minutes, 30 seconds of the second half to rally the Panthers to a 2-1 victory.

Clyde “Butch” Shaw, a Mars Hill native, became a member of the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials in 1972, making him one of the sport’s first game officials in the region when soccer was in its early stages of becoming a sport played by both boys and girls in Aroostook County’s middle and high schools.

Shaw was a well-known and respected varsity basketball and baseball coach at Presque Isle High School who was known for his motto “Hustle, Pride, Defense.”

Shaw was diagnosed with leukemia in July 1985 and died in October of that year.

The Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials in 1986 established the “Butch” Shaw Soccer Award, which is awarded annually to Aroostook County boys and girls in Classes B, C, and D who are outstanding high school soccer players and exemplify the characteristics of respect and sportsmanship.

Other recipients this year are: in Class B, Paige McHatten of Presque Isle and Parker Deprey of Caribou; Class C, Amanda Thibeault of Fort Kent and Jaron Gentle of Houlton; and Class D, Sydney Brewer and Makaelyn Porter, both of Southern Aroostook Community School in Dyer Brook.