Man arrested for burglary after Portland police say he left his wallet behind

A Portland man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he left his wallet at the scene of a burglary.

Troy Day, 32, was charged with burglary, theft and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said.

Police were called to a Park Avenue apartment about 3 a.m. after the residents were awoken by noises and saw a man in their living room, Martin said.

The burglar left his wallet at the scene, and there was an identification card for Troy Day inside it, Martin said.

Day was found a short distance from the scene, and he was arrested, Martin said.

Day is being held on $10,000 bail at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.