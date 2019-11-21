Corrections officer indicted in crash that killed 9-year-old Maine girl

PORTLAND — A man was indicted this month in connection with a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl in July in Gorham.

Kenneth Morang, 62, was indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury on a charge of manslaughter.

Morang was a corrections officer at the Cumberland County Jail at the time of the crash.

He had clocked out about 30 minutes before the crash, the Portland Press Herald reports. Morang had worked 88 hours at the jail since July 14, with one day off. The newspaper reports that he had just finished a nearly 16-hour shift the day of the crash.

Police say Morang was driving a pickup truck on Route 25 on July 21 when he rear-ended a car, pushing it into oncoming traffic.

Raelynn Bell, who was a passenger in the car, died from her injuries at a hospital on July 24.

Officials say Morang was indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury but a prosecutor from the York County District Attorney’s Office will be on the case because Morang is a Cumberland County employee.