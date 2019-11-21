Augusta
Augusta pharmacy robbed

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Police are searching for the suspect in a Wednesday afternoon robbery at an Augusta pharmacy.

An unidentified suspect entered the CVS pharmacy on Capitol Street about 4:30 p.m. and demanded an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs, according to Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, Lully said.

Lully described the suspect as a white man who was between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall. He had brown hair and brown eyes, and the suspect was wearing a green top, black hood, green pants and gloves.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Augusta Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 626-2370, ext. 3418.


