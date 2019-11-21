Hamlin man accused of bringing meth over the border on a snowmobile

VAN BUREN, Maine — Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol based out of Van Buren arrested and charged Lance James Labreck, 24, of Hamlin with importation of methamphetamine on Nov. 19.

A sensor near the border with Canada was activated. Upon investigation, Border Patrol Agent Ashley Marsh found snowmobile tracks in the snow and shortly after was told the same sensor had been activated again, according to a court affidavit signed by special agent Donald Ardell with Homeland Security Investigations.

Marsh encountered the snowmobile and asked Labreck, who was driving it, where he had been. After he pointed in the direction he had just come from, he said he was taking the snowmobile out for a test drive and didn’t have any identification on him.

“Labreck became visibly irritated and asked if he could leave,” Ardell wrote. “Marsh told him that he was not free to leave.”

The agent then requested to search his backpack to which Labreck replied that she could have it if he could just leave. She told him again that he needed to stay where he was, according to the report.

Off-duty Fort Fairfield Officer Jesse Cormier arrived to check if everything was all right. As he parked his vehicle, he heard Labreck refuse to turn off the snowmobile for Marsh. Cormier told Labreck to turn off the vehicle, and he finally did. Labreck grew “increasingly agitated” and kept asking why he was stopped.

Border Patrol Agent Cody Ybarrondo arrived and determined that the man had crossed into Canada and placed him under arrest for “entering the United States without being inspected.”

During a search, Ybarrondo found a substance that Labreck admitted was methamphetamine. The agents also found a pill, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, empty rifle magazine and four 16-gauge shotgun shells, according to the affidavit.

Labreck was transported to the Van Buren Border Patrol Station where the substance was tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Labreck could face up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a $1,000,000 fine.