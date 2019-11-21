Watch: Former John Bolton aide testifies before House impeachment investigators

The seventh public hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry before the House Intelligence Committee began Thursday morning.

Thursday’s witnesses are Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, and David Holmes, a political counselor for the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

Hill, who served as an aide to former National Security Adviser John Bolton, in her closed-door testimony last month warned of the risks posed by the shadow diplomacy being run by Rudy Giuliani and his associates, including two Soviet-born Florida businessmen who now face campaign finance charges.

Holmes overheard U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s July 26 call in a Kyiv restaurant during which Holmes heard Trump ask Sondland whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was going to conduct the investigations he wanted and be told he would.

