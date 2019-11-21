The best stuff to do in Maine this weekend: Nov. 22-24

On Friday night, the Bangor Arts Exchange plays host to Celtic artists Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald, while songwriter Wyett Jenkins performs at Black Bear Brewing, Him & Her are at Paddy Murphy’s, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus and in Orono, rockers Zesty play at Woodman’s.

On Saturday, Chris Ross and the North play with Travis James Humphrey at the Downunder Club at Seasons, funk band Low Talker is at the Sea Dog, bluesman Troy Youngblood is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, the Tune Squad plays at Paddy Murphy’s and up in Orono, beloved Maine comedian Bob Marley does a total of three shows this weekend at the Collins Center for the Arts. On Sunday, the multi-talented one-man band the Suitcase Junket plays at the Bangor Arts Exchange.

Courtesy of Chris Ross and the North Courtesy of Chris Ross and the North

This weekend the Cross Insurance Center hosts the annual Maine Harvest Festival, a celebration of all things Maine-made — cheese, bread, beer, veggies, pickles, meats, ice cream, coffee, handmade candies, pasta, preserves — you name it. It’s set for Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is $8 for adults. Get something tasty for the Thanksgiving table, or some holiday gifts for the food lovers in your life!

Also this weekend, the Anah Shriners host their annual Feztival of Trees, featuring a nearly overwhelming array of Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and organizations with loads of prizes, which you can buy raffle tickets for, all of which benefit Shriner charities. The event runs this weekend and next at the Anah Shrine at 1404 Broadway in Bangor. And don’t forget: there are loads and loads of craft fairs all over Maine, all weekend. A full list can be found in the BDN’s community events listings.

In movie theaters, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” hits the big screen a week before it premieres on Netflix, so film purists: now’s your chance. Also in theaters is the Tom Hank-starring Mr. Rogers biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” and some movie about a lady who likes snow by some company that makes movies. “Chilly?” No. Wait. “Frozen?” “Frozen II” actually! Ask your kids about it, and just wait for the eyerolls. On TV this weekend, you can check out the new Netflix series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” or if you’re feeling festive, there’s a holiday romantic comedy, “The Knight Before Christmas,” also up on Netflix.