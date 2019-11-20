Waters sparks unbeaten Red Claws to fourth victory

The Maine Red Claws, presented by Unum, turned a close lead at halftime into an easy win, taking down Raptors 905 113-102 on Wednesday in Mississauga, Ontario.

Maine (4-0) has matched its best ever start, tied with the 2014-2015 Red Claws team. The Red Claws were led by Boston Celtics two-way player Tremont Waters, who finished with 24 points and 9 assists.

Bryce Brown added 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Two-way Player Tacko Fall added 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting, Trey Davis scored 11 points off the bench while Yante Maten recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Justin Bibbs added 10 in the win.

Raptors 905 (0-4) was led by Tyler Ennis with 23 points.

Waters got Maine off to a fast start by throwing in a circus 3-pointer and ensuing free throw. Former Red Claw Malcolm Miller threw down a big dunk to keep Raptors 905 close at 9-8. Tacko checked into the game and immediately made an impact on offense, with a put-back dunk followed by an easy layup. Tack closed out the quarter with 10 points, and Waters added 8, as Maine took a 31-23 lead.

In the second, Waters added another scoop and score, then assisted Yante Maten under the basket for an easy deuce. Kaiser Gates and Bryce Brown heated up from the outside — Brown finished with 10 points in the half, Waters added 10 of his own, and Tacko led all scorers at the break with 12 — Maine led 53-49 at the half. The Red Claws shot 41% (18-44) from the field, but only 29% (7-24) from long range.

Raptors 905 took a lead early in the third quarter, but Bryce Brown buried back-to-back 3’s to right the ship. Brown continued to lead the offense, as the lead extended to double digits. Waters scored, then stole the ball, then dished to Trey Davis for three to make it 81-67 Maine. In the blink of an eye, the Red Claws led 83-69 after 3.

In the fourth, the Red Claws continued to pour it on. Maten’s steal set up Jaysean Paige for the two-handed slam, as the lead ballooned to 19. Raptors 905 made some late baskets to cut into the deficit, but could never get closer than 9 points. The Red Claws shot 48% (41-86) from the field in the game, 35% (15-43) from 3-point range, and 10-for-13 from the free-throw line. Raptors 905 shot 48% (42-88) from the floor, 24% (7-29) from downtown, and 7-9 from the charity stripe.

The Red Claws return home on Saturday to take on Westchester at the Portland Expo.