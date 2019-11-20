New England
November 20, 2019
New England

Woman accused of leading NH police on chase in stolen car

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

SALEM, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire woman has been accused of leading police on a chase in a car that was stolen from Massachusetts.

Police said they attempted to stop Cindy Case, 54, of Chester in Salem on Monday night, but Case led them on a chase along Route 28 into Derry, where she crashed. She was found unconscious behind the wheel and taken to a hospital afterward. Her condition wasn’t known.

She has been charged with reckless conduct, driving under the influence, and driving after suspension and receiving stolen property. Her arraignment was scheduled Tuesday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

In March, Case was charged in connection with a multi-town chase in Massachusetts. She is accused of trying to hit an officer with her vehicle.

 


Comments

