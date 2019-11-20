Watch: Trump’s ambassador to the EU testifies to impeachment investigators

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testifies Wednesday morning before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Sondland has been a central figure in the impeachment inquiry. In his October testimony behind closed doors, he told House investigators that he did not recall any quid pro quo involving military aid to Ukraine. He later reversed himself, telling House investigators in amended testimony earlier this month that military aid was being withheld from the eastern European nation until its president put out a statement about fighting corruption as Trump wanted, according to The Associated Press.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Sondland is the first of three witnesses scheduled to testify Wednesday. Laura Cooper and David Hale are set to testify Wednesday afternoon.

