Husson field hockey coach steps down after three seasons

Citing the desire to spend more time with her family, Sabrina Smith has announced that she is stepping down as the head field hockey coach at Husson University in Bangor.

The 2014 Husson graduate guided the Eagles to a 25-28 overall record, including two conference titles (2017, 2018) and the program’s first NCAA tournament victory in 2017.

“It’s tough leaving a place that feels like home,” Smith said. “Husson has provided me with many memories that will be cherished. At this time, I’m putting coaching on pause to allow more time with my family.”

Smith and her husband, Jason, live in Bangor with their 1-year-old son, Carson. She also teaches at Stillwater Academy in Brewer.

This fall, Husson posted a 7-10 record, including a 4-3 New England Collegiate Conference mark that earned Smith league coach of the year honors. The Eagles lost to New England College in the quarterfinals.

“We are sad that Sabrina will no longer be part of our staff. She has had three great years as head field hockey coach, winning two championships as well as a first round NCAA win over Babson,” Husson athletics director Frank Pergolizzi said. “She will always be a welcome member of the Husson family. We will move as quickly as we can to identify our next head coach.”

Smith led Husson to a 13-6 overall record in 2017 on the way to capturing the Northeast Athletic Conference/North Atlantic Conference championship. The Eagles then knocked off No. 5 Babson 1-0 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Husson then claimed the NECC/NAC crown last year after two overtime victories.

She helped produce 2017 NAC East Defensive Player of the Year Anne Marie Provencal, 2018 NAC Rookie of the Year Haley Ward, 2019 NECC Goalkeeper of the Year Kimmie Goddard and 14 all-conference performers.

The former Sabrina Vaillancourt, a graduate of Nokomis High School in Newport, was a four-year letterwinner at Husson from 2010-2013 and recently was inducted into the Husson Sports Hall of Fame.