Red Sox manager Alex Cora will visit Bangor in January

Alex Cora, who led the Boston Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 wins and a World Series championship in his first year as their first-year manager in 2018, will make an appearance on Jan. 20, 2020, at Gracie Theater on the Husson University campus in Bangor.

Townsquare Media and the The Ticket 92.9 FM are sponsoring the event. Ticket prices range from $30-$100.

Cora is no stranger to Bangor as he was the color analyst for ESPN telecasts of the Senior League World Series championship games at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. He was a baseball analyst at ESPN from 2013 to 2016.

After the memorable 2018 campaign, the Red Sox were a major disappointment last season, going 84-78 and missing the playoffs.

The Red Sox were plagued by injuries to key players, including pitchers Chris Sale and David Price, and by substandard performances from a number of players, including Sale and Price when they were healthy.

The Red Sox were the only team in major league baseball that finished above .500 overall but under .500 at home (38-43).

In 2018, Cora became just the fourth person in Red Sox history to win a World Series as their manager and as a player (2007).

He was only the second Red Sox manager to win 100-plus games in his first season, joining Jake Stahl (105 in 1912). His 108 wins rank second all time by a first-year manager behind Ralph Houk’s 109-53 mark with the New York Yankees in 1961.

Cora was second in the AL Manager of the Year, balloting behind Oakland’s Bob Melvin. He was just the fifth manager to win a World Series in his first season, and the 2018 team was the only major league team to win at least 17 of its first 19 games with a first-year manager. The Red Sox started the season 17-2.

In addition to managing and playing on World Series championship team with the Red Sox, he also won one as a bench coach with the Houston Astros in 2017.

The 44-year-old native of Puerto Rico was just the second Latino manager to win a World Series, joining Ozzie Guillen (Venezuela) of the 2005 White Sox.

As a college player at the University of Miami, he led the Hurricanes to three straight College World Series appearances. Following the 1996 season, Baseball America rated him as the best defensive player in the nation. He was inducted into the University of Miami Hall of Fame in 2006.

Cora, primarily a shortstop and second baseman, was drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played 14 seasons in the major leagues with six teams. He was traded to the Red Sox by the Cleveland Indians for infielder Ramon Vazquez in 2005.

He spent four seasons with the Red Sox and hit .246 in 83 games during their 2007 World Series championship season run with three homers and 18 runs batted in.

He was a career .243 hitter in 1,273 games with 35 homers, 286 RBIs, 360 runs scored and a fielding percentage of .976. He struck out only 423 times in 3,825 plate appearances.

The father of four was very active in the Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in his native Puerto Rico, helping deliver nearly 10 tons of supplies to the victims.