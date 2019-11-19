Maine continues long streak of low unemployment

Maine’s unemployment rate is approaching four years of remaining at very low levels.

The Maine Department of Labor said the unemployment rate for October was 2.8 percent. That was down from 2.9 percent in August and September.

The state’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent a year ago and has been below 4 percent for 46 consecutive months.

Unemployment is low around the country and especially low in New England. The nationwide ride was 3.6 percent in October, and New England’s rate was 3 percent. Every state in New England was either the same as the nationwide rate or below it.

The lowest rate in the region was in Vermont, where unemployment was only 2.2 percent.