Portland
November 19, 2019
Portland Latest News | Medical Examiner | Bangor Metro | Hampden Killing | Today's Paper
Portland

Scarborough considering racetrack as location for new community center

Courtesy of Scarborough Downs
Courtesy of Scarborough Downs
Kevin Switzer (front) drives Mizuno around the track during racing action in 2015 at Scarborough Downs.
The Associated Press

The town of Scarborough is considering possible locations and details for a new community center.

The Portland Press Herald reports Scarborough plans to go over the questions of where the center would go, who would build it and how much it would cost over the coming months.

A proposal pitched by developers of the horse-racing track Scarborough Downs has town officials discussing leasing a custom-built facility that would be part of a privately-owned sports complex.

The complex would include an indoor ice rink and pool, fitness room and other amenities. The center would be funded through a combination of property taxes as well as user and membership fees.

A meeting with developers is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Scarborough has been discussing the idea of building a community center since 1978.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like