Police identify man fatally shot at Brunswick homeless shelter

BRUNSWICK, Maine — State Police have identified the man killed here in the Monday night shooting at a homeless shelter as Ali Fisher, 40, of Lisbon.

Police say Fisher broke into a temporary residence at 34 Federal St., occupied by a 22-year-old female and an unregistered 22-year-old male guest from Westbrook, and fought with them before the male guest shot him.

State Rep. Matthea Daughtry, D-Brunswick, who lives three houses down from the shelter, said Fisher collapsed on the sidewalk between her house and a neighbor’s. She was not sure if he was alive when he was removed on a stretcher.

“It was a long night,” said Daughtry, whose house was cordoned off with crime scene tape with detective crews outside when she went to bed at 3:30 a.m. “We checked in with our neighbors in the apartments surrounding where the altercation happened to see if the kids were safe, and that it wasn’t an active shooter situation.”

The male guest of the shelter was also shot in the arm, according to police, but was released from an area hospital today.

Police are not disclosing the woman’s name or the name of her guest and say no charges are expected to be filed in the case.

Craig Phillips, executive director of Tedford Housing, which operates the shelter, described the event as a tragic example of gun-related domestic violence.

Phillips said the community is still reeling, and that with the help of Pathway Vineyard, an area church, they are providing crisis counseling for residents at the shelter.

Daughtry said that Tedford Housing is crucial for the community, and that violence in the vicinity was “absolutely not” a concern.

“It’s a very safe place to be, that’s why it’s such a shock,” Daughtry said. “We’re talking about a family shelter and a neighborhood with kids, mixed ages, people walking their dogs. It just shows that domestic violence can happen to anyone anywhere.”

The Tedford Housing facility is an apartment-style shelter containing six units.

Tedford Housing, formerly Tedford Shelter, was founded by the Brunswick Area Interfaith Council to provide emergency shelter for the area’s homeless adults in 1987. The property is owned by the Greater Brunswick Housing Corp., which purchased the property in September 1999, and leases to Tedford Housing. It was renovated in 2000.