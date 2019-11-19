Can you figure out what’s in these Bangor locations now?

It turns out that you guys really love a brain teaser — particularly when it comes to specific local knowledge. Here’s another round of one of our most popular sets of trivia questions: identifying what’s in some well-known Bangor-area buildings and locations today, from some BDN photos from the past.

How well do you know Bangor? Let’s find out.

Leave your guesses in the comments, and we’ll reveal the correct answers at 6 p.m.

First off, here’s a relatively easy one. This photo from the 1980s shows a building after an unfortunate fire, and the business here, Center Pharmacy, does not exist anymore. What business is currently in this building?

File | BDN File | BDN

This next photo shows Seguino’s, a longtime Italian restaurant in Bangor in the 1980s and ’90s, owned by the Seguino family, which also owned Napoli’s Pizza. Where is this building? What’s been in it since it was Seguino’s in the ’80s?

File | BDN File | BDN

Speaking of restaurants, here’s what was a rather short-lived eatery called Rustler’s. Does this building look familiar? Where is it, and what’s there now?

File | BDN File | BDN

You may recognize the facades for this line of stores in a Bangor shopping center. Do you know where this is, and which stores are in these spaces now?

File | BDN File | BDN

And finally, here’s a really, really tough one — one that likely only history buffs and folks that were around Bangor before the 1960s will recognize. We’ll give you another little hint: This place was on Union Street. What did this building hold, and what building is there in its place now?

Spike Webb | BDN Spike Webb | BDN

Remember, come back at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the answers.

Want more Maine trivia? Check out previous quizzes here.