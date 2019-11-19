Watch: Ambassador who resigned from Trump administration testifies to impeachment investigators

The House Intelligence Committee will hear public testimony Tuesday afternoon from Ambassador Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine and Timothy Morrison, special assistant to the president and senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council. It the fourth public hearing as part of the ongoing Trump impeachment inquiry.

Volker has provided text messages to lawmakers that revealed an effort at the State Department to push Ukraine’s leader into opening an investigation of the gas company Burisma in return for a visit with Trump, according to The Associated Press. Volker stepped down as special envoy to Ukraine after the impeachment inquiry had begun.

Meanwhile, Morrison’s testimony ties Trump more closely to the central charge from Democrats pursuing impeachment: that Trump held up U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into Democrats and Biden’s family, according to The Associated Press.

The hearing begins at 2:30 p.m.

