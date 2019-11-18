Weather
November 18, 2019
Weather Latest News | EMMC | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
Weather

Hazardous conditions in eastern Maine could affect evening commutes

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Motorists makes their way north on I295 through Portland in this 2013 file photo. Freezing rain among other wintery conditions could hit part of the state tonight.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of the eastern part of the state, which could affect evening commutes.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service Caribou office.

The Caribou office has issued a winter weather advisory to parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Washington counties, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Light freezing rain is expected as well as ice accumulations up to 2/10 inch, which will be highest from Guilford to Mattawamkeag.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like