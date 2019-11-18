Hazardous conditions in eastern Maine could affect evening commutes

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of the eastern part of the state, which could affect evening commutes.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service Caribou office.

The Caribou office has issued a winter weather advisory to parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Washington counties, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Light freezing rain is expected as well as ice accumulations up to 2/10 inch, which will be highest from Guilford to Mattawamkeag.