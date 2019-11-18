UMaine women’s basketball team faces difficult road test at NC State

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Time, site: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Valvano Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

Records: UMaine 1-2, North Carolina State 3-0

Series, last meeting: NC State leads 5-0, NC State 63-51 on 3/23/19

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (24.7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1.7 assists per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (10 ppg, 3.3 apg), 5-8 G Anne Simon (8.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.7 spg) 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (7 ppg, 6 rpg, 2 apg, 1.7 spg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (4.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (4 ppg); NC State — 6-5 C Elissa Cunane (13.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg), 6-1 F Kayla Jones (13.3 ppg, 6 rpg, 2 apg), 6-0 F Jakia Brown-Turner (10.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 6-2 F Jada Boyd (10.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg), 5-10 Grace Hunter (9 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 5-9 G Kai Crutchfield (6.3 ppg, 3.7 apg)

Game notes: This is a rematch of last year’s first-round NCAA tournament game won 63-51 by the Wolfpack. NC State also beat UMaine 84-46 on Dec. 15, 2018 in a regular-season game. Cunane had 27 points and 17 rebounds in the two victories. The rare morning game is the result of it being N.C. State’s annual “Education Day” so 2,500 elementary school students will be on hand. UMaine is again be without senior forward Fanny Wadling although head coach Amy Vachon said she is close to returning. UMaine’s starting lineup is approximately four inches shorter per person. NC State has won its last 32 home games against non-conference teams. The Wolfpack has outscored their opponents by 39 ppg This will be a great opportunity for UMaine’s younger players like freshmen Simon and Anna Kahelin to gain experience against a top-tier team.