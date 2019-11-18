MPA finalizes times for state championship football games

Maine’s high school football season comes to a close later this week, and the Maine Principals’ Association has announced the game times for action in all four classes.

The quest for the coveted gold ball in all four classes begins 6 p.m. Friday at Alfond Stadium on the University of Maine campus in Orono. That game will determine the winner of the Class C state championship as North winner Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield (9-2) tackles undefeated South titlist Leavitt of Turner Center (11-0).

The contests in Classes A, B and D are scheduled for Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

The Class D championship game, which pits North winner Bucksport High School (10-0) against South champ Lisbon (7-3), will feature a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Class A game gets the day started as Thornton Academy of Saco (11-0) faces Bonny Eagle of Standish (10-1) at 11 a.m. in the eight-team statewide division made up of Maine’s largest schools.

North champion Brunswick (11-0 battles South winner Marshwood of Eliot (10-1) at 6 p.m. in the Class B title game.