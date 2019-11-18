Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019: The company we keep, congressional gangs, who would steal from a cemetary?

Who would steal from a cemetery?

On Oct. 1, my 82nd birthday, my husband wanted to know what I wanted and I told him to buy two yellow mum plants and put them on our son’s and grandson’s graves. And we did just that. He even dug down a little so that they wouldn’t fall over.

Well, a few days later we stopped by the cemetery and the flowers were gone. We believe they were stolen. It would take the lowest form of a human being to do such a thing.

Laura Harvey

Glenburn

The company we keep

As the child of a now-deceased career foreign service officer, I am proud of the brave, professional Foreign Service officers who were witnesses in last week’s impeachment hearings. Their long-term service, their adherence to American values and their willingness to serve presidents of both parties puts to shame the behavior of those Republicans trying desperately to protect the president from the consequences of his behavior.

The vulnerability of Republicans, including Sen. Susan Collins, in the upcoming elections boils down to that old saying, “you are known by the company you keep.”

Jim Owen

Belfast

Congressional gangs

How many members of Congress do you suppose remember “West Side Story”? Not too many, as the musical is 60 years old.

In reality, the founders of the Constitution never fathomed Congress being made up of two gangs. Where, oh where is Officer Krupke when you need him?

Do the red and blue gangs need to meet up at midnight in a dark Washington alley? Is there a better solution?

Perhaps the Republicans needs to start looking for an alternative candidate other than the current incumbent.

This idea might cause Donald Trump to resign and put an end to his game.

Former President Richard Nixon resigned and was still able to receive pension funds, while he struggled financially. Trump has declared himself a resident of Florida, possibly so that his homestead is protected. New York state is not so generous.

Robert Fournier

Bangor

What should concern us

Nobody likes to think they’ve been wrong, that they’ve made a bad bet. As a result, we tend to deny, to make excuses to find support for a poor decision.

Likewise, those who have supported President Donald Trump, voters as well as politicians, search for a reason to explain why they are against his impeachment. As in the case of Lindsey Graham, they claim the president is too disorganized, and they refuse to even consider arguments against him. The latest tactic is to say that Trump did not “intend” to extort help from Ukraine to libel Joe Biden in order to give Trump a leg up in next year’s election.

Of course, we cannot know what was going on in Trump’s brain. Yet every official action he takes, every one, should be for the good of the American people, not for his own good. It is not our job, nor his, to decide whether Ukraine should investigate corruption in their country. Corruption in our nation should concern him, and cheating in a race is certainly corruption.

From my perspective, whether you are a voter or a member of Congress, to continue support for Trump is to condone cheating. Is that how Sen. Susan Collins wants to label herself?

Steve Colhoun

Addison