November 18, 2019
Insurer for trucking company involved in deadly NH crash asks court to divide money

In this July 6, 2019, file photo, motorcyclists participate in a ride to remember seven bikers killed in a June collision with a pickup truck at the site in Randolph, New Hampshire.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — An insurer for a trucking company involved in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists is asking a judge to divide liability payments among victims and their families.

The Boston Globe reports that Pilgrim Insurance Co. filed suit in federal court Friday asking a judge to divide its $1 million policy for Westfield Transport.

[Truck driver accused of crashing into motorcyclists in deadly NH crash could face deportation]

Authorities said Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy was driving for Westfield in June when he collided with a group of 10 motorcycles in New Hampshire, killing seven. He has been charged in their deaths.

Pilgrim’s suit details 15 claims from victims and their families. The company said it is unable to determine amounts to be paid and wants the court to decide.

It also asked a judge to relieve Pilgrim of its duty to provide legal defense to the trucking company.

 


