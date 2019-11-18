Man in critical condition after Anson stabbing

Courtesy of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office via CBS 13

An Anson man is in critical condition after a Saturday night stabbing in that town.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that Dustyn Everett Merrill, 35, of Anson was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.

Merrill allegedly stabbed 34-year-old James Andrew Tucci in the neck with a utility knife at a Front Street apartment about 11:15 p.m., according to the Sentinel.

Tucci was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan before being airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, the newspaper reports.

A sheriff’s deputy told the Sentinel that neither Merrill nor Tucci lived at the Front Street apartment, but both loved within walking distance of it.

Merrill was being held on $5,000 bail at the Somerset County Jail in Madison.